This is my best side!! LOL!! What a gorgeous boy he is and he knows it. Another image from Chicago Zoo taken 2017.

I am finding so many lovely photos I have never processed. Just the ticket when my foot is still playing up and I am not going out with the camera at the moment.
Kathy A ace
Great photo Pam, he’s a lovely looking specimen
August 5th, 2020  
