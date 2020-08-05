Sign up
This is my best side!! LOL!! What a gorgeous boy he is and he knows it. Another image from Chicago Zoo taken 2017.
I am finding so many lovely photos I have never processed. Just the ticket when my foot is still playing up and I am not going out with the camera at the moment.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
lion
,
handsome
,
profile
,
chicago-zoo
Kathy A
ace
Great photo Pam, he’s a lovely looking specimen
August 5th, 2020
