204 / 365
Solar light
A quick shot of one of my solar lights charging in the sunshine.
Many thanks for all your comments on my broken heat resistant mat. I think Ron had the science about why it shattered by why it happened all by itself I will never know!!
20th August 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
table
,
sunshine
,
solar-light
