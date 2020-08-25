Previous
Next
Visit to the hairdressers by pamknowler
208 / 365

Visit to the hairdressers

Temperature taken - hands sanitised - mask on - Glasses off. I’m ready now!

Back for a much shorter cut this time.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I went short, short, last time too! Feels really good. It’s amazing how getting our hair cut makes us feel so good.
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise