Fuchsia in the rain

I am pleased to see that this fuchsia which I have had for several years has finally started to flower. I thought it had died when we came back from Devon but it seems to have recovered a little. Not many flowers but the ones that have opened are such a gorgeous colour. I love my big blue pot too.



It has been raining all morning and looks set for the day. Happy Bank Holiday weekend especially if you are doing anything exciting. We are staying home.