Phil and Nick

How could I leave my dear friend Phil out of my month of smiles? This is Phil and her husband Nick and this shot was taken a few years ago when I did a photo session of Nick and his band. It was a wet day and Nick's band were not too keen on having their photos taken but in the end they were thrilled with the result. Phil came along to keep the "boys" (3 old men) in order and I finished the day with some great shots of the lovely couple.



Phil is my friend from school - we met when we were 4 years old and we were in the same class throughout our school years until we left at 18. We don't live near each other and don't see each other as often as we would like but when we do meet up we make up for lost time!! Such a wonderful friend who I love very much! Phil is 70 in December as I will be next May. A very long friendship!!