Phil and Nick by pamknowler
Phil and Nick

How could I leave my dear friend Phil out of my month of smiles? This is Phil and her husband Nick and this shot was taken a few years ago when I did a photo session of Nick and his band. It was a wet day and Nick's band were not too keen on having their photos taken but in the end they were thrilled with the result. Phil came along to keep the "boys" (3 old men) in order and I finished the day with some great shots of the lovely couple.

Phil is my friend from school - we met when we were 4 years old and we were in the same class throughout our school years until we left at 18. We don't live near each other and don't see each other as often as we would like but when we do meet up we make up for lost time!! Such a wonderful friend who I love very much! Phil is 70 in December as I will be next May. A very long friendship!!
Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
They have fantastic smiles that glow! I love that you are lifelong friends. I have one friend like that, we met aged 4 as well as we began school. Such a joy. Cannot believe you will be 70!!! You don't seem anything like it to me. This is such a smashing photo and I love the colours from the umbrella too.
October 5th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca No I can't believe I will be 70 either!! Where have the years gone? I still feel young inside but the outside is falling apart!! LOL!!
October 5th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler My old doctor used to say "if you are over 50 and wake up in the morning and nothing hurts, you've died." Methinks our aches and pains are normal then! You don't seem it to me. When I met you, I thought you were in your 50s.
October 5th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
@casablanca have I told you I love you! ❤️❤️❤️
October 5th, 2020  
