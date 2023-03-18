Previous
Rainbow - Purple - 18 by pamknowler
Rainbow - Purple - 18

I couldn't find anything purple yesterday so asked my friend Amanda if she had anything. This is what she found - the dog's elephant toy. I thought he looked quite cute posed on the back of the armchair.
18th March 2023

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pam Knowler
220% complete

Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful , but rather a woeful face - perhaps he wants to go home!
March 18th, 2023  
Kathy A
This is so so cute, I wouldn’t be giving it back
March 18th, 2023  
Annie D
Ooh so adorable
March 18th, 2023  
