Photo 813
Rainbow - Red - 27
This is a tree in the gardens at Castle Ashby. I have to take a photo of the bark of this tree every time I see it as it is so gorgeous. I have looked it up and I think it is a Tibetan Cherry (Prunus Serrula). Such a beautiful red.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
red
,
red-bark
,
rainbow2023
,
tibetan-cherry
,
prunus-serrula
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous colour and I like the composition
March 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 27th, 2023
