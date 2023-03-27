Previous
Rainbow - Red - 27 by pamknowler
Rainbow - Red - 27

This is a tree in the gardens at Castle Ashby. I have to take a photo of the bark of this tree every time I see it as it is so gorgeous. I have looked it up and I think it is a Tibetan Cherry (Prunus Serrula). Such a beautiful red.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Gorgeous colour and I like the composition
March 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 27th, 2023  
