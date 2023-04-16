Long exposure

I am doing a course on IPhone photography and was thrilled to discover that I can take long exposure images using my phone. Wow no tripod or filter needed - it’s a game changer for me. I am only using my big Canon 5D mark 3 with my long lens for taking bird photos in my garden. I have found it is too heavy for me now to walk around with. Now I always have my phone on me and am learning lots in this course discovering hidden options in the phone camera. The course is with IPhone Photo Acadamy which I bought at 80% discount.