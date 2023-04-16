Previous
Next
Long exposure by pamknowler
Photo 833

Long exposure

I am doing a course on IPhone photography and was thrilled to discover that I can take long exposure images using my phone. Wow no tripod or filter needed - it’s a game changer for me. I am only using my big Canon 5D mark 3 with my long lens for taking bird photos in my garden. I have found it is too heavy for me now to walk around with. Now I always have my phone on me and am learning lots in this course discovering hidden options in the phone camera. The course is with IPhone Photo Acadamy which I bought at 80% discount.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks great..
April 16th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Wow, I really must start this course!
April 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
This looks fabulous, well done!
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise