Bathroom ceiling

This is my bathroom ceiling this morning! At 11.45pm last night there was water running through the ceiling onto the bathroom floor! Thankfully my dear friends Amanda and Roy came to help us. Roy managed to do something up in the loft which has left us with cold water. Boiler and hot water turned off. I am trying to contact British Gas to see if the water tank in the loft is covered by our maintenance agreement which covers central heating. I think we will be having a new ceiling in the near future. I am so grateful to my dear friends who came to our rescue once again! What superstars they are!