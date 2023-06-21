Previous
Bathroom ceiling
Bathroom ceiling

This is my bathroom ceiling this morning! At 11.45pm last night there was water running through the ceiling onto the bathroom floor! Thankfully my dear friends Amanda and Roy came to help us. Roy managed to do something up in the loft which has left us with cold water. Boiler and hot water turned off. I am trying to contact British Gas to see if the water tank in the loft is covered by our maintenance agreement which covers central heating. I think we will be having a new ceiling in the near future. I am so grateful to my dear friends who came to our rescue once again! What superstars they are!
Pam Knowler

Casablanca
Oh horrid! Wishing you speedy help and a good resolution. This has happened to us too, so I heartily sympathise.
June 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae
I seem to be surrounded by people who have floods in their home - maybe its normal!
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Ouch We single women are blucky to have good friends to help us,
June 21st, 2023  
