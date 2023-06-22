The ceiling -update

This is the ceiling this morning-what a sight! British Gas did not cover the tank in the loft and I had to have Dynarod (owned by British Gas) . Had to pay £79 plus have added plumbing to my main agreement. Dynarod came this morning and fitted a new ball cock - for £79! It wasn’t under his remit to replace the sodden boards and insulation under the tank. The chances are the tank could come through the ceiling! Anyway we now have hot and cold water.

Then it turns out the insurance company does not cover me until tomorrow so I have had to phone the old ins company to make claim. As far as I was aware I was with Sainsbury's Insurance! Anyway it is all covered under the policy including new wood under tank and new ceiling with excess of £350. All I know at the end of this my premium will go up!

So now have to find a builder/plumber who will come and do the whole repair job. Sadly my friends husband Roy’s company is too busy at moment to do the job for me which I am sad about as I trust him.

The bathroom is now out of bounds until we have had the wood under the huge cold water tank replaced. Luckily I have an en- suite shower room in my bedroom so my sister can use that until we get sorted. Not holding my breath!