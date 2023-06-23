Begonias - plus bathroom update

These are some of the begonias in my hanging basket. What a knockout colour!



The saga of my leak in the loft continues with the Insurance company asking for 2 quotes for work to be done. I cannot find a builder/plumber who is willing to come and give a quote - all too busy! Anyway to get 2 quotes in writing to send off to insurance company will take at least 2 weeks being optimistic! Then I am told it can take up to 4 weeks for the insurance company to ok the work to be done! My friends husband Roy to the rescue! He is a commercial builder and extremely busy but he is going to fit us in tomorrow- Saturday- for his lads to do the necessary work in the loft and then to take down the bathroom ceiling and put up new boards. Roy will come and plaster in the next week or so but we will be able to use the bathroom from tomorrow! I have told the insurance company to cancel the claim ( I would have had to pay £350 excess) and I will cover the cost myself. I know Roy and his team will do a great job and it will be done very quickly!

It was Roy who came to my rescue 3 years ago when the ground floor of the house was flooded so I know it will be a good job done.

What is the price of friendship and 2people who would help me out when every else seems to not care?