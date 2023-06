We have a ceiling!

Roy’s team to the rescue! Scott and Tom came and took down the rest of the bathroom ceiling. A horrible hot job as they had to wear protective clothing and masks as it was probable that the artex had asbestos in it. They stopped using asbestos after 1999 and our house was built in the 1980s. Anyway we now have a ceiling which Roy will come and plaster sometime in the week. Barbara has a bathroom again! I am so grateful to Roy for once again coming to our aid!