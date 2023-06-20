Sign up
Photo 884
French Lavender
The lavender looking very wet after heavy rain this morning. The garden really needed it and hopefully it has damped down the dust and pollen which has been making me sneeze!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5719
photos
196
followers
128
following
242% complete
Views
1
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2023 8:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rain
,
garden
,
french-lavender
