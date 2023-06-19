Sign up
Previous
Photo 883
Climbing rose
A lovely surprise this morning when I saw this flower on the climbing rose. This is the first time it has bloomed. It is growing through the trees at the back of my garden and it seems to be doing well.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
5
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5718
photos
197
followers
128
following
241% complete
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2023 8:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pink-rose
,
climbing-rose
,
gsrden
Diana
ace
What a beauty!
June 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 19th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I wish you knew what the name of this most beautiful rose is! I would go looking for it!
June 19th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
@maggiemae
I did a search on my IPhone and it says it’s a China rose or Bengal rose. Not sure if that’s the exact rose I have but the family.
June 19th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely surprise!
June 19th, 2023
close