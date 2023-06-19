Previous
Climbing rose by pamknowler
Climbing rose

A lovely surprise this morning when I saw this flower on the climbing rose. This is the first time it has bloomed. It is growing through the trees at the back of my garden and it seems to be doing well.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
What a beauty!
June 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
June 19th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I wish you knew what the name of this most beautiful rose is! I would go looking for it!
June 19th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
@maggiemae I did a search on my IPhone and it says it’s a China rose or Bengal rose. Not sure if that’s the exact rose I have but the family.
June 19th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
What a lovely surprise!
June 19th, 2023  
