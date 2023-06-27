Previous
Clashing colours 1 by pamknowler
Photo 891

Clashing colours 1

One of my hanging baskets which I have put on the garden wall as I can’t lift it up to hang it. It got this far snd that’s when I pulled the muscle in my back. I am still suffering 3 weeks later. I love the clashing colours.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Pam Knowler

