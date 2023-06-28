Previous
Bee in the Geranium by pamknowler
Bee in the Geranium

As I took shots of the wild geranium’s this bee came and landed in one of the flowers. Thanks for posing!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
Bees are just lovely at the moment, aren't they?
July 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
sweet
sweet
July 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful.
July 1st, 2023  
