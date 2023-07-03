Previous
Hydrangea 2 by pamknowler
Hydrangea 2

Another new flower showing its face finally. The hard cutting back I did means most of my hydrangeas are not going to flower this year.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Pam Knowler

