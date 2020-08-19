Previous
Shudders!! by pamknowler
Photo 1452

Shudders!!

Sitting on my decking with my phone in hand when I turned and saw this spider hanging right beside me!! Shudders indeed!! Yes I hate spiders and this is a very rare capture!! LOL!!
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
397% complete

Photo Details

