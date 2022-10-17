Sign up
Photo 1575
Extras - Make some space for me!!
This bird was having trouble getting on to the bird table as it was so crowded!! The goldfinch is not as aggressive as a starling who would have just landed on top of the others.
So lovely to see so many goldfinches in the garden.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5443
photos
210
followers
137
following
431% complete
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1573
190
191
1574
192
193
1575
194
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th October 2022 2:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
crowded
,
bird-table
,
goldfinch
,
make-some-room
