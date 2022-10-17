Previous
Extras - Make some space for me!!
Photo 1575

Extras - Make some space for me!!

This bird was having trouble getting on to the bird table as it was so crowded!! The goldfinch is not as aggressive as a starling who would have just landed on top of the others.

So lovely to see so many goldfinches in the garden.
17th October 2022

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

