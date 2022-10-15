Previous
Extras - Molly with Barbie by pamknowler
Photo 1574

Extras - Molly with Barbie

I popped into Ruth's house yesterday to see the kittens. Sadly we cannot visit with the boys who have cats at the top of their hate list!!

Molly decided she wanted me to meet all her Barbie dolls - she has quite a few!! Molly is nine next month - how time flies!!
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

