Extras - Swans

The car park at the country park was full yesterday as there was a park run. There were cars double parked everywhere!! I gave up and we went to the Embankment and walked along the tow path beside the Rive Nene. As usual there were swans everywhere and we had to keep George away from the waters edge. The swans were being fed by lots of families throwing bread at them.



The portrait setting on my iPhone was the only mode working so I was pleased to get some images.