Extras - Clematis Armandii

I love this evergreen clematis which is growing in my garden. For the first time it has really taken off and has grown through the fir trees at the back of the garden and it is now a glorious white display of lovely flowers.



I have taken this as a record because on the 17th April Wilby Tree will be coming in to cut back the top of the fir trees and cut back the outward growth into the garden. Also trimming my Red Robin and some other shrubs which have grown enormous in the last 2 years. I get them in every two years and normally gain about three feet all round the garden. Needless to say these Armandii flowers will be disappearing very soon.