Previous
Extras - Clashing colours 2 by pamknowler
Photo 1634

Extras - Clashing colours 2

My second hanging basket on the garden wall. So heavy and I should not have lifted it up into the wall! I love the gorgeous mix of colours!
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful! I put an extension on my hanger so I didn’t have to lift my hanging baskets so far up!
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise