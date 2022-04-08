Previous
Cold War Warriors by phil_sandford
Cold War Warriors

April’s meet up of some old and bold ex servicemen of my very unique and select trade. The guy sat to my right, turned up out of the blue, Benny Bennet (we have a love hate relationship - He loves Arsenal and I love Tottenham Hotspur so we both hate each other) who had come up by Train from Leicestershire.

I first met Benny in late 1981 when I was commencing my Trade Training at Communications and Security Group (UK) in Leicestershire and we’ve been ‘love-hate’ best mates ever since. 40 years ago today he was sailing south on RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Fort Grange as part of the Task Force to re-take the Falkland Islands that had been invaded by Argentina. He’d been told “Benny you won’t be going further south than the Ascension Islands” (which are on the equator) - he was basically fibbed to and had a number of months dodging Argentine bombers and Exocet missiles in Falkland Sound until the cease fire when he was finally allowed off the ship.

All in all, another very pleasant afternoon swinging lanterns.
Phil Sandford

