Gull Fight by phil_sandford
Photo 530

Gull Fight

This gull wanted nothing more than to sit where the other one was; I watched them bickering for quite sometime before the agressor gave up and went elsewhere. Within seconds of that, the one on the post simply flew off
14th February 2023 14th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

