Photo 530
Gull Fight
This gull wanted nothing more than to sit where the other one was; I watched them bickering for quite sometime before the agressor gave up and went elsewhere. Within seconds of that, the one on the post simply flew off
14th February 2023
14th Feb 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th February 2023 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
canon
,
gull
,
hartsholme-park
