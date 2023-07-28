Sign up
Previous
Photo 576
Three's A Crowd
Tortoise Shell and Peacock Butterflys sharing a Buddleia flower with a Gatekeeper Butterfly exiting stage right.
Thanks for dropping by
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3204
photos
155
followers
165
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th July 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
buddleia
,
peacock-butterfly
,
tortoiseshell-butterfly
,
gatekeeper-butterfly
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
July 28th, 2023
