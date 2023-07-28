Previous
Three's A Crowd by phil_sandford
Three's A Crowd

Tortoise Shell and Peacock Butterflys sharing a Buddleia flower with a Gatekeeper Butterfly exiting stage right.

28th July 2023

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
July 28th, 2023  
