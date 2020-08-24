Previous
Kniphofia. by phil_sandford
Photo 1465

Kniphofia.

Kniphofia, also called tritoma, red hot poker, torch lily, knofflers or poker plant, is a genus of perennial flowering plants in the family Asphodelaceae, first described as a genus in 1794. It is native to Africa.

These have done the square root of nothing for the last 5 years or so. At least 3 times I’ve contemplated digging them out and replacing them with something that might actually flower, and then this year (2020 of all years when the world appears to be ending) they do this.

Guess they can stay there then.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Phil Sandford

