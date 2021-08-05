Previous
Hay-Fever Remedies by phil_sandford
Hay-Fever Remedies

Every year I tend to forget how bad my hay-fever was the previous year, and every year I say “It’s not been this bad for years.” This year though, I’ve got Carole telling me that she hasn’t seen me this bad for years. What is particularly bad is my asthma; every day attacks and some of those have been pretty bad. I don’t know if it’s just a bad year for pollen or if my bout with Covid last October has had an impact.

Had an asthma review on Monday, over the phone (go figure) which was basically me saying that I have had it all my life and know my body and symptoms. What I have got out of it is new anti-histamines, on prescription as against me buying either Loratadine or Cetirizine from Tesco (prescription £9.35 opposed to £3.99 for a pack of pills). These new ones are not purchasable from shops and as I’m now an old git, I no longer pay prescription charges. One bonus of getting old in the UK. I have to see how these go and I have another review in a fortnight where I may be prescribed new inhalers with added Steroids.

Separate to my allergies, they are looking at referring me to a ‘long Covid clinic.’

Hey ho.
Around here it’s bad air from fire smoke. Since I had pneumonia in March I have to be on Advair twice a day and still cough a lot. I hope they can find the right combination for you. Take care.
August 5th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Asthma is scary - watched my mother for many years and made emergency runs with her to hospital several nights. Add to that your seasonal allergies and I feel awfully bad for you. That's a nightmare combination.
August 5th, 2021  
