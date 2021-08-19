Alan Mathison Turing OBE

Mathematician, computer scientist, logician, cryptanalyst, philosopher, theoretical biologist and in my opinion, hero.



Turing arrived at Bletchley Park in 1939 and led the efforts to break the cyphers of the German Armed Forces Enigma and German High Command Lorenz encryption machines. Turing identified and exploited the weaknesses of both systems undoubtedly saving countless of thousands of lives and shortening the war; sadly, we identified and exploited his weaknesses leading to his prosecution, chemical castration and sadly, his suicide, by cyanide aged just 48.



In 2010, the then PM, Gordon Brown issued a formal apology; he was pardoned in 2013. In 2020 he appeared on the £50 bank note.



Rest in Peace Mr Turing and thank you.

