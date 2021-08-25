Previous
All For One & One For All by phil_sandford
Photo 1831

All For One & One For All

We had an hour or so strolling around the local woods this afternoon; half way around Leah announced that they were the Three Musketeers.

From the back, Lucy-anne, Leah and Connor.

25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Phil Sandford

Diana ace
Gorgeous portrait.
August 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely little ladies!
August 25th, 2021  
Granny7(Denise) ace
gorgeous group shot
August 25th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - enjoying their hols with grandma and grand-dad
August 25th, 2021  
