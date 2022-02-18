Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - Shape by phil_sandford
Photo 2008

Flash of Red 2022 - Shape

Many years ago Carole and I went to a craft fair in the grounds of Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire. One of the exhibits was a couple of guys blowing glass and after each demonstration they ‘killed’ what they had just created. Watching them create a gorgeous wavy bowl, I asked if they could not destroy it but let me buy it and they said it would take far too long to cool down for me to transport, but from under the table they came up with “here’s one we did earlier’ and I bought it there and then.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Phil Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
This is lovely. It seems such a shame to make them and destroy them.
February 18th, 2022  
