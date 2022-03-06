Sign up
Photo 2024
Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Pink (Violet)
Drive out this morning to a butcher we use for our monthly meat purchase; had a quite superb breakfast and now home. Called in on Tesco on way home and got some flowers for the house.
Pink Alstromeria not yet in flower for today's 'pink'
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
0
0
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
pink
,
alstromeria
,
rainbow2022
