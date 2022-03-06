Previous
Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Pink (Violet) by phil_sandford
Photo 2024

Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Pink (Violet)

Drive out this morning to a butcher we use for our monthly meat purchase; had a quite superb breakfast and now home. Called in on Tesco on way home and got some flowers for the house.

Pink Alstromeria not yet in flower for today’s ‘pink’

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
554% complete

