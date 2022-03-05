Previous
Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Purple (Indigo) by phil_sandford
Photo 2023

Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Purple (Indigo)

Tad delicate today (self inflicted) after yesterday’s get together with some ‘cold war warriors.’ A small gathering of 6, which was a nice number for an all inclusive conversation over quite a few beers. Haven’t seen some for over 17 years and we carried on as if it were yesterday. Culminated in myself and Martin Goodson (ex RAF who I’ve known since 1995 when he was one of my young Operators in Cyprus ) having a quite superb Mexican meal (being a Mexican food virgin, Martin ordered and I ate it - scrumptious) where we carried on the banter. Carole very kindly took me into Lincoln and collected me when we were done.

Anyway, now awake, showered and just popped out into the garden to grab these Crocuses for today’s rainbow shot.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Lou Ann ace
Lovely buds. Old friends are the best friends. Carole is terrific, lucky you!
March 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty are those buds. Impressive that the day after drinking you can pull off a clear shot ;)
March 5th, 2022  
