30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 11 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 11

I’m down in the SW for the next 24-36 hours so some way away from my subject for this month’s 30 shot challenge.

This is the shot I tried to get Saturday night with my phone which was, let’s say, less than optimal (it was crap) so popped back yesterday afternoon on my trip down here.

11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is a great angle to capture the cathedral that towers over this cute part of town. Love the houses going up a hill. Well composed shot.
April 11th, 2022  
