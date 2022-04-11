Sign up
Photo 2060
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 11
I’m down in the SW for the next 24-36 hours so some way away from my subject for this month’s 30 shot challenge.
This is the shot I tried to get Saturday night with my phone which was, let’s say, less than optimal (it was crap) so popped back yesterday afternoon on my trip down here.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
10th April 2022 3:25pm
Privacy
canon
outdoor
30-shots2022
lincoln-cathedrall
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is a great angle to capture the cathedral that towers over this cute part of town. Love the houses going up a hill. Well composed shot.
April 11th, 2022
