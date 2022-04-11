30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 11

I’m down in the SW for the next 24-36 hours so some way away from my subject for this month’s 30 shot challenge.



This is the shot I tried to get Saturday night with my phone which was, let’s say, less than optimal (it was crap) so popped back yesterday afternoon on my trip down here.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.