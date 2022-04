30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 12

Very busy but fruitful couple of days down in South West, long drive home in somewhat biblical weather. Back home now and we have the mini-terrorists with us for 5 days so hopefully if weather is kind we’ll get out in the afternoons.



This is a view not seen often, the rear end of the Cathedral, but with SC it works I think.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.