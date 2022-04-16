Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 16 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 16

A restful day today before I head off to Leicester with eldest grandchild Lucy-Anne to watch Leicester Tigers play ASM Clermont Auvergne in the second leg of the Heineken European Cup round of 16. Tigers are leading 29-10 after the first match last Sunday in France, so hopefully we’ll be okay. It’ll be Lucy’s first rugby match so I’m expecting heaps of questions.

A shot of last week of the Cathedral lit up in purple for Lent from a different angle to the norm.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

Maggiemae ace
Does Lucy-Anne really like that game or does she really like to just come with you! Amazing light in this great shot! fav
April 16th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, lovely light
April 16th, 2022  
