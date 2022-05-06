Mrs Woody

This is the last full week of my latest contract and I have just Monday to Wednesday next week and then I'm done; hoping to go back in on the following Monday, but if no contract or logins it won't be happening. Been a busy week, lots happening, but I'll enjoy the break if it comes to it



Caught Mrs Woody on the peanuts as I was helping Carole put away the weekly shop and grabbing the sandwich she'd got for lunch



