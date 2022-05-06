Previous
Mrs Woody by phil_sandford
Mrs Woody

This is the last full week of my latest contract and I have just Monday to Wednesday next week and then I'm done; hoping to go back in on the following Monday, but if no contract or logins it won't be happening. Been a busy week, lots happening, but I'll enjoy the break if it comes to it

Caught Mrs Woody on the peanuts as I was helping Carole put away the weekly shop and grabbing the sandwich she'd got for lunch

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture, Lucky you, I don't see them that often at the feeder.
May 6th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet close up capture.
May 6th, 2022  
