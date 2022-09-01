Previous
Solar Light by phil_sandford
Solar Light

Right, I’m going to give the nifty 50 straight out of the camera September challenge, being managed by @cdcook48 @vignouse a whirl.

Harking back to the old days where most SLRs came with a 50mm lens and you had a 12, 24 or 36 exposure rolls of 35mm film, either black and white or if you could afford it colour, which you then had to send off or take to the local chemist to get developed and you would possibly get one or two, hopefully more, decent shots.

To make the challenge even harder for myself, I intend to go back in time to when I had a Pentax K1000 SLR and I could only afford black and white film - so I’m going to be shooting only in black and white and all shots published will be straight out of the camera and not edited in any way (however tempting)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
