Photo 2222
SOOC 20 - Lincoln Cathedral
Quick trip out to Lincoln’s Castle Square this evening to capture the Old Lady.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2790
photos
169
followers
168
following
Views
7
Fav's
1
Years 1 to 7
Taken
20th September 2022 8:32pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
canon
,
50mm
,
outdoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
nf-sooc-2022
