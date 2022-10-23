Previous
Next
Candle by phil_sandford
Photo 2255

Candle

One of the many candles lit for the wedding ceremony on Saturday
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
617% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise