Photo 2255
Candle
One of the many candles lit for the wedding ceremony on Saturday
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd October 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
canon
,
bokeh
,
wedding
