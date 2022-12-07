Previous
It’s Beginning by phil_sandford
Photo 2300

It’s Beginning

To look a lot like Christmas.

First time in years that I’ve decorated the tree, it’s normally done by Carole but she was out so I decided to do it.
7th December 2022

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Looks like a good job done.
December 8th, 2022  
