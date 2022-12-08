Sign up
Photo 2301
Cold Winter’s Sunset
Hasn’t hot above 0°c today and the frost has remained. Quick run out to local Tesco for the weekly shop and caught this view on the horizon on my way home.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2889
photos
165
followers
169
following
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2295
511
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
winter
,
cold
Judith Johnson
Very nice - I missed getting a pic of our beautiful sky this evening
December 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yikes that's too cold for me but a pretty image!
December 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 8th, 2022
