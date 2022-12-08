Previous
Cold Winter’s Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 2301

Cold Winter’s Sunset

Hasn’t hot above 0°c today and the frost has remained. Quick run out to local Tesco for the weekly shop and caught this view on the horizon on my way home.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson
Very nice - I missed getting a pic of our beautiful sky this evening
December 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yikes that's too cold for me but a pretty image!
December 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 8th, 2022  
