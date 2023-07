Canada Goose

As you'll have seen from Carole's post, we took a stroll around Hartsholme Park earlier today; I'm still breaking in my 'new' eyes so was somewhat disappointed to see so many of the photographs on the laptop out of focus; nowt to do with the eyes but everything to do with leaving the camera on manual focus and thinking it was focusing correctlyon the subject I was taking. Doh!!



