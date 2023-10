Wall of Legends

Being ex military, I don’t hold with sportsmen and women being hailed as legends; great players, great servants of the club yes, but not legends.



Was at Tigers v Newcastle when I took this. Both sides went near as damnit full strength (just missing the guys in France with the countries for the current World Cup) so it was going to be a measure of where we are for the new season. Tigers won 60 - 7 in an absolutely astonishingly one sided match.