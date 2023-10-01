IBCC

Lincolnshire Day today, 1st October; commemorating the Lincolnshire Uprising of 1536, the people's attempt to fight against the dissolution of the monasteries by King Henry VIII as he established the Church of England.



Carole and I had breakfast at the International Bomber Command Centre and then a stroll around the centre. The tower resembles the wings of the Avro Lancaster and it’s height, at 31.09 metres is not only the tallest memorial in the UK but also the exact measurement of the Lancaster’s wingspan.



Thanks for dropping by.