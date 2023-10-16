Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2613
King
Just the black King from my chess set
Thanks for dropping by
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3337
photos
154
followers
165
following
715% complete
View this month »
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th October 2023 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
macro
,
low-key
,
blackandwhiteoctober
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close