Previous
Photo 2628
King and Queen II
To end my Black and White October, here’s the White King & Queen from the chess set.
Thanks for dropping by
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3354
photos
155
followers
166
following
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th October 2023 3:17pm
Tags
king
,
chess
,
queen
,
blackandwhiteoctober
Olwynne
Perfect shot
October 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent!
October 31st, 2023
