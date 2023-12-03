Sign up
Previous
Photo 2661
Last Flash of Colour
against the contrast of the snowfall.
Thanks for dropping by
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
winter
village
colour
shire
buslingthorpe
