Previous
Photo 2662
Village Church
another view of the village church from within the churchyard yesterday.
Today has been cold, but raining, so majority of the snow has now gone (thank goodness); the family opposite us built a number of snowmen, and they are still there but somewhat diminished
Thanks for dropping by
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 1
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd December 2023 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
canon
,
cold
,
outdoor
,
shire
,
all-saints
,
village-church
Olwynne
Snow makes everything look so pretty. Lovely shot
December 4th, 2023
