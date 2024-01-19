Pope Derek

Our daughter’s 32nd birthday today; given she wasn’t expected to survive her first night, she’s confounded all medical expectation and is a born fighter.



We had the family over for dinner and cake; we then played a few board games. Trivial Pursuit was brilliant, with Fiona getting the question “what position did Karol Wojtyła hold?” Carole hinted that I would know. Fiona then guessed ‘The Pope’ and I said “Pope who? Name?” For Lucy-anne to exclaim “Derek!! ” The game had to stop for around 10 minutes due to the laughter and the adults saying “Pope Derek.” 🤣🤣



