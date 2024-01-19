Previous
Pope Derek by phil_sandford
Pope Derek

Our daughter’s 32nd birthday today; given she wasn’t expected to survive her first night, she’s confounded all medical expectation and is a born fighter.

We had the family over for dinner and cake; we then played a few board games. Trivial Pursuit was brilliant, with Fiona getting the question “what position did Karol Wojtyła hold?” Carole hinted that I would know. Fiona then guessed ‘The Pope’ and I said “Pope who? Name?” For Lucy-anne to exclaim “Derek!! ” The game had to stop for around 10 minutes due to the laughter and the adults saying “Pope Derek.” 🤣🤣

Phil Sandford

Babs ace
Sounds as though you had lots of fun.
January 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice composition
January 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2024  
Joanne Capizzi
Love the image and the story! Wishing you many more wonderful years with your family.
January 19th, 2024  
